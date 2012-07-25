UPDATE 1-Syrian envoy to Cyprus defects to Qatar - SNC

DOHA, July 25 Syria's envoy to Cyprus Lamia
al-Hariri has defected and is now in Qatar, a member of the
opposition Syrian National Council (SNC) said on Wednesday.
"Yes, she has defected and is in Doha," SNC member Wael
Merza told Reuters by phone.
In Cyprus, government officials said they had no information
on whether Hariri had defected. "All we are aware of is that she
is not in Cyprus," a senior source told Reuters.
Separately, two sources in the Syrian opposition movement
told Reuters Hariri had left the diplomatic mission in Nicosia
on Tuesday, telling staff she was feeling unwell and was going
to a doctor.