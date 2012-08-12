UPDATE 1-Senior Syrian policeman defects - opposition

AMMAN Aug 12 The deputy police commander for
the central Syrian province of Homs has defected to Jordan, an
opposition source said on Sunday, further undermining President
Bashar al-Assad as he struggles to crush an uprising against his
rule.
"Brigadier General Ibrahim al-Jabawi has crossed into
Jordan. He will announce his defection on al-Arabiya television
later today," an official in the Higher Revolution Council, a
activists' organisation, told Reuters from Amman.
Jabawi is from Deraa, a rural province where the revolt
against Assad erupted 17 months ago before spreading to the rest
of the country.
Syrian Prime Minister Riyad Hijab defected to Jordan last
week, the highest-ranking Syrian official to abandon Assad since
the uprising began.
Homs has been the scene of some of the heaviest fighting of
the conflict.