UPDATE 1-Syria PM says defects, joins opposition - statement

* Spokesman says defection planned with Free Syria Army

* Hijab says will join "this blessed revolution"

* Hijab defected with extended family

BEIRUT, Aug 6 Syrian Prime Minister Riyad Hijab has defected from President Bashar al-Assad's government and joined the opposition to his rule, his spokesman said on Monday.

"I announce today my defection from the killing and terrorist regime and I announce that I have joined the ranks of the freedom and dignity revolution. I announce that I am from today a soldier in this blessed revolution," Hijab said in a statement read in his name by the spokesman on Al Jazeera television.

Syrian state TV said Hijab had been fired but an official source in Amman said he had defected to neighbouring Jordan.

The spokesman, Mohamed Atari, said Hijab was in a safe place together with his extended family. His defection had been organised with the Free Syrian Army, the rebel force fighting against Assad's rule.

"It was arranged with the Free Syrian Army months ago that it would safely deliver him to a secure place where he would announce his defection," Atari said.

He had started to plan how he would defect from the first day that he was appointed as prime minister, he said.

"The defection of Riyad Hijab is the key for all the honorable people in Syria: you must defect. A defection of this volume happened and was secured, so don't be scared, defect from this criminal regime," the statement said.