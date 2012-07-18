版本:
Syrian defence minister killed in Damascus explosion-state TV

BEIRUT, July 18 Syrian Defence Minister Daoud Rajha was killed by a bomb which exploded during a meeting of ministers and security officials at a national security building in Damascus on Wednesday, state television said.

"The Minister of Defence was killed by the terrorist bombing that targeted the national security building," it added.

