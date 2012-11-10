UPDATE 2-Rebel car bombs rock Syrian town of Deraa

BEIRUT Nov 10 At least 20 Syrian security men
were killed when two explosives-laden cars drove into a military
camp in the southern town of Deraa on Saturday, an opposition
watchdog said, in what appeared to be a double suicide attack by
rebel forces.
In a conflicting report, state news agency SANA said three
bombs had gone off in the town near the border with Jordan,
killing seven people in what it described as a series of
terrorist attacks.
Suicide bombings by hardline Islamist militant groups have
become a regular feature of the 19-month old uprising against
President Bashar al-Assad, though there were no immediate claims
of responsibility for Saturday's attacks in Deraa.
The UK-based opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights
said the first car had driven into a Deraa military camp and
exploded. The casualties were caused by the detonation of the
second vehicle which followed it, the Observatory said.
The Syrian state media report did not mention a military
target.
It said one bomb had gone off in a busy commercial street.
A second - a car packed with anti-tank mines which did not
all explode - was set off near a government office, damaging it
and nearby commercial and residential buildings, it said.
The Syrian government routinely blames foreign-backed
Islamist militants for the anti-Assad revolt, in which the
Observatory says about 38,000 people have been killed.
A suicide bomber killed around 50 members of the Syrian
security forces in the province of Hama on Monday, the
Observatory reported.