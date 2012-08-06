Dissident Syria diplomats swing behind revolt

* Still-serving diplomats part of group-defector
* Group says they are part of the state, not government
BEIRUT Aug 6 A group claiming to represent
dissident Syrian diplomats has swung behind the revolt against
President Bashar al-Assad, calling for a power transfer to a
body "representing the Syrian people" and urging more diplomats
to join its ranks.
Syrian Diplomats for a Democratic and Civil State includes
six or seven diplomats who have defected and others who are
still in their positions, said Hosam Hafez, a Syrian diplomat
who announced his defection 10 days ago and is acting as
coordinator of the group unveiled on Monday.
"We reiterate that we are part of the Syrian state and not
the Syrian regime," the group said in a statement.
"We believe that the security-based solution adopted by the
regime to deal with what is basically a legal, civil and
political crisis has taken the country to a dark abyss."
In the highest-level civilian defection from the Assad
administration to date, Prime Minister Riyad Hijab fled the
country with his family, his spokesman said on Monday, urging
more officials to do the same.
The rate of public defections from the Assad administration
has been much slower than the speed at which officials turned
their backs on Muammar Gaddafi's Libyan government last year -
something those who have defected attribute to fear.
Hafez said the Syrian government had recalled a large number
of diplomats in an apparent move to curb the scope for
defections in the foreign ministry.
"Usually we have between 350 and 400 diplomats outside. Now
I guess we have much less than half this number in the missions
outside," he said.
Syrian Diplomats for a Democratic and Civil State aimed to
offer the opposition their expertise in "international
relations, negotiations, and so on", he said.
"We started as a group of diplomats, but as coordinator of
the group, we are receiving more and more requests from
bureaucrats and other civil servants to be part of it," he said.
"We are two groups - some who have announced our defection
and some who are still in their positions, either on their way
to defect or who apparently haven't had the chance to do it
yet," he added.
In its statement, the group said the Free Syrian Army - the
rebel force fighting Assad - "expresses the Syrian people's
will" and called for the withdrawal of the army from Syrian
cities.