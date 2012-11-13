UPDATE 1-Syrian Red Crescent estimates 2.5 mln uprooted in Syria

GENEVA Nov 13 The Syrian Arab Red Crescent
estimates that 2.5 million people are internally displaced
within Syria by civil war, doubling the previous figure of 1.2
million used by aid agencies, the United Nations refugee agency
said on Tuesday.
"The figure they are using is 2.5 million. If anything, they
believe it could be more, this is a very conservative estimate,"
Melissa Fleming, chief spokeswoman of the U.N. High Commissioner
for Refugees (UNHCR), told a news briefing in Geneva.
"So people are moving, really on the run, hiding. They are
difficult to count and access," she said.
The United Nations said on Friday that up to 4 million
people inside Syria will need humanitarian aid by early next
year when the country is in the grip of winter, up from 2.5
million now whose needs are not fully met.
The UNHCR has temporarily withdrawn about half of its 12
staff from north-eastern Hassaka province due to fierce fighting
and insecurity that has resulted in the loss of some aid
supplies and driven more Syrian Kurds into Iraq, Fleming said.
More than 407,000 Syrian refugees have registered or await
registration in the surrounding region - Lebanon, Turkey, Jordan
and Iraq - and more are fleeing every day, she said.