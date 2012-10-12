Syria's displaced million brace for bleak winter

* Many forced to move repeatedly as fighting shifts
* Destitute poor cannot afford modest hospital fees
* Homeless lose shelter in schools when term begins
* UNICEF needs far more winter clothes for children
Oct 12 In a dusty park in north Damascus, Fatima
Badr is preparing to give birth without medical care, no roof
over her head and far from the home she fled when President
Bashar al-Assad's forces bombarded her town east of the Syrian
capital.
Another 20 families, displaced like her by the violence
sweeping Syria, live alongside Badr in the tree-lined park in
Barzeh district after fleeing the city of Homs or opposition
strongholds east of Damascus.
Exposed to the elements and dependent on aid, they are the
most visible part of a wave of uprooted humanity - with many
people forced to move several times by the ever-changing
frontlines of Syria's conflict.
While 300,000 people have escaped the country and registered
as refugees, more than a million have been displaced within
Syria. Some seek shelter with friends or relatives in safer
areas, others cram into public buildings such as schools, and a
few are simply living rough.
Aid groups say that the approaching winter will deepen the
suffering of Syria's homeless in a conflict which has already
claimed 30,000 lives, according to activists.
"I'm expecting in two or three weeks, and I'm scared of
giving birth in the park," said Badr. Her husband used to sell
vegetables in the town of Douma which the army has shelled in
its campaign to push out rebels trying to overthrow Assad.
"There is no doctor here and I'm going to give birth in the
open. I wish someone could bring me a tent or find a midwife for
me, even if I can't go to hospital."
For people like Badr, destitute and often without work, even
the modest fees that government hospitals charge for childbirth
can be unaffordable.
Some other families living alongside her in the park in
Barzeh have been there for weeks. They fled Homs for the town of
Yabroud, north of the capital, only to move again when that came
under attack.
Others were sheltered over the summer in a Barzeh school,
before they were moved on when the academic year started last
month.
"We don't get much assistance from anyone except from local
residents who bring food, bread, milk for children and nappies
for the babies - but that was only for the first few days," said
Ilham Hassan, a mother of three girls whose husband was killed
in Homs and who came to Damascus via Yabroud.
"FACING DESTITUTION"
The United Nations humanitarian chief Valerie Amos said in
August that the million Syrians uprooted by the violence face
destitution.
Away from the spotlight which has shone on refugees in camps
in neighbouring Jordan or Turkey, their suffering has drawn less
attention but their needs are increasingly urgent.
As well as Sunni Muslims fleeing attacks on city areas
suspected of harbouring rebel fighters, many tens of thousands
of Assad's minority Alawites have also left areas of conflict,
moving to the Mediterranean provinces of Latakia and Tartous.
Hundreds of thousands need urgent help, aid workers say.
"It's extremely cold in winter. They don't have adequate
shelter, they don't have blankets," said Ettie Higgins, UNICEF's
deputy representative in Syria.
UNICEF is buying 75,000 blankets and sets of winter
clothing, as well as incubators, baby blankets and 10,000
tarpaulins to waterproof floors. But Higgins said: "What we will
have is not sufficient. We're talking about 600,000 children
displaced and we're procuring clothes for 75,000 of them."
While only a minority are surviving in the open like Badr,
figures from Syria's Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs
showed that 109,000 are living in 386 "collection centres"
around the country, while the others live with host families.
With fighting continuing across the country including in
Aleppo, Syria's biggest city, Homs in the centre and Deir al-Zor
in the east, many more may be displaced in the next few months,
dwarfing existing aid efforts.
"It's really inadequate so we're desperately looking for
more funding," Higgins said.
HOUSE BURNING
"No one knows the number of displaced people in the country,
even in Damascus," said Suad, who works in the aid group Syrian
Women, run by activists who used to go on demonstrations at the
start of the 18-month-old uprising but now focus on relief work.
"Every day there are more displaced people. They are filling
up the shelters and people helping them in the parks cannot
continue indefinitely," she said.
State-approved groups, including one sponsored by Assad's
wife Asmaa, also help families in the hundreds of shelters
across the country.
But Suad said this is paltry. "Those people in the park are
the poorest of the displaced people. The regime is not thinking
of them, and it is still destroying and burning their houses,
hoping they die because it believes they offer the rebels a
supportive environment," she said. "No one is addressing their
needs."
In the Barzeh park, known as Abbas Garden, Najah says she is
trying to find work to support her nine daughters and her
elderly husband who is suffering from a gallbladder ailment.
The family escaped the Baba Amr district of Homs which was
subjected to a month of bombardment by government forces in
February, moved south to the capital and rented a room near the
southeastern suburb of Sayida Zeinab.
In a tale which echoes the movements of thousands of other
families seeking safety around the capital, they shuttled
between Abbas Garden and Sayida Zeinab several times before the
money for their rent ran out.
"I try to go to houses and ask if they want a cleaner. But
people here are not rich and they can't afford to pay someone to
clean. Sometimes, they give me food," said Najah.