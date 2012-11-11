Syria opposition sign initial deal to form new body -delegate

DOHA Nov 11 Syrian opposition groups have
signed an initial agreement to form a new coalition of forces
fighting to end the rule of President Bashar al-Assad, a Syrian
delegate at talks in Doha said on Sunday.
"An initial deal has been signed. The evening session will
be for electing the president of the body and his deputy," Ali
Sadreddine al-Bayanouni, a Muslim Brotherhood delegate at the
talks, told reporters.
The new body, made up of groups inside and outside Syria,
would be called the National Coalition for Opposition Forces and
the Syrian Revolution, he added.