UPDATE 1-World powers recognise Syrian opposition coalition

MARRAKECH, Morocco Dec 12 World powers meeting
in Marrakech recognised Syria's new opposition coalition as "the
legitimate representative of the Syrian people" and called on
President Bashar al-Assad to "stand aside", according to a draft
declaration obtained on Wednesday.
The declaration by 130 international representatives
comprising the "Friends of Syria" group of nations warned that
any use by Assad's government of chemical or biological weapons
would be met by a "serious response".
"Participants acknowledge the National Coalition as the
legitimate representative of the Syrian people and the umbrella
organisation under which the Syrian opposition are gathering,"
said the draft declaration obtained before the meeting of major
powers, excluding Russia and China.
"Bashar al-Assad has lost legitimacy and should stand aside
to allow "a sustainable political transition" process," said the
text of the draft declaration obtained by Reuters.
Referring to recent Western intelligence reports suggesting
that Assad could use chemical and biological weapons in the
20-month-old conflict, the major powers said "any use of
chemical weapons in Syria would be abhorrent and that this would
draw a serious response from the international community".
They also announced the creation of a relief fund "to
support the Syrian people", calling on states and organisations
to make contributions to the fund.