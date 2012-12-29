Egypt says Assad "regime" has no future in Syria

CAIRO Dec 29 Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi
said on Saturday his country supported the Syrian revolution and
that President Bashar al-Asasd's administration had no place in
Syria's future.
"There is no place for the current regime in the future of
Syria," Mursi, an Islamist, said during a televised speech to
Egypt's Shura Council, or upper house of parliament.
Assad has been losing ground to rebels waging a 21-month-old
uprising. Egyptians ousted their longtime authoritarian
president, Hosni Mubarak, in a popular revolt in February 2011.
Mursi won office in a free election earlier this year.