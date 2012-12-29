版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 29日 星期六 20:29 BJT

Egypt says Assad "regime" has no future in Syria

CAIRO Dec 29 Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi said on Saturday his country supported the Syrian revolution and that President Bashar al-Asasd's administration had no place in Syria's future.

"There is no place for the current regime in the future of Syria," Mursi, an Islamist, said during a televised speech to Egypt's Shura Council, or upper house of parliament.

Assad has been losing ground to rebels waging a 21-month-old uprising. Egyptians ousted their longtime authoritarian president, Hosni Mubarak, in a popular revolt in February 2011. Mursi won office in a free election earlier this year.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐