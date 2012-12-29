UPDATE 1-Egypt's Mursi says Assad "regime" has no future in Syria

CAIRO Dec 29 Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi
said on Saturday his country supported the Syrian revolution and
that President Bashar al-Asasd's administration had no place in
Syria's future.
Mursi said Egypt's priority was to halt the bloodshed and to
work, with "Arab, regional and international support and
consensus", for a political solution that would allow "the
Syrian people to replace the current regime" with elected
leaders.
"All of that while preserving the unity of Syria," Mursi, an
Islamist, said during a televised speech to Egypt's Shura
Council, or upper house of parliament. "There is no place for
the current regime in the future of Syria."
Assad has been losing ground to rebels waging a 21-month-old
uprising. Egyptians ousted their longtime authoritarian
president, Hosni Mubarak, in a popular revolt in February 2011.
Mursi won office in a free election earlier this year.
"The revolution of the Syrian people, which we support, will
go forward, God willing, to realise its goals of freedom,
dignity and social justice," Mursi added.