Egypt's president says "time for change" in Syria

CAIRO, Sept 5 Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi said on Wednesday that the time had come for changing the government in Syria and that a quartet of regional states proposed by Cairo to discuss the Syrian crisis would meet.

"The quartet which Egypt has called for will meet now," Mursi told a meeting of Arab foreign ministers in Cairo, without giving more details of the gathering that Cairo has said should include Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Egypt.

He also said the time had come in Syria for "change and not wasting time speaking of reform. This time has passed now. Now it is time for change".