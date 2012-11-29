版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 29日 星期四 23:25 BJT

EgyptAir cancels Friday flight to Damascus

CAIRO Nov 29 EgyptAir has cancelled its Friday flight to Damascus due to the "deteriorating situation" around the airport in the Syrian capital, a Cairo airport official said on Thursday.

The official, who asked not to be named, said the airline would hold an urgent meeting in the next few hours with Egyptian officials to discuss halting all flights between Egypt and Syria.

Emirates suspended flights to and from Damascus until further notice, the Dubai-based airline said on Thursday. 

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐