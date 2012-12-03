UPDATE 1-Egypt recalls Damascus-bound plane amid violence

CAIRO Dec 3 Egyptian authorities ordered an
EgyptAir plane on its way to Damascus to turn back on Monday
because of the "bad security situation" at the Syrian capital's
airport, an official from the airline said.
The announcement came a day after the airline said it had
decided to lift a suspension of flights to Syria, put in place
because of fighting around Damascus International
Airport.
The airport is close to Sunni Muslim towns and suburbs that
have been at the forefront of the revolt against Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad.
The Osama Bin Zeid Brigades, one of several Islamist rebel
units operating around the capital, described the 20-km (12
mile) airport road as a "battleground territory" and warned
civilians not to use it in a statement.
"Egyptian authorities told Flight 721 to go back to Cairo,
based on information received from Damascus," the EgyptAir
official said.
Other airlines told Reuters their flights were still
suspended, citing concerns by local staff that the road was
still unsafe.