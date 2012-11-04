UPDATE 1-Explosion near Damascus hotel causes casualties - state TV

*
AMMAN Nov 4 An explosion occurred outside the
premises of a state-controlled labour union behind a hotel in
the Syrian capital Damascus on Sunday, causing casualties, state
television said.
The blast, which the television described as "terrorist" -
the government's word for rebels fighting to topple President
Bashar al-Assad - took place in the union's parking lot. It gave
no more immediate details.
"The terrorist explosion caused several injuries. One of
(the injured) is in a critical condition," the television said.
Opposition activists told Reuters the explosion was near
heavily-guarded army installations in the heart of the capital.
Rebels have carried out a series of bombings targeting
government and military buildings in Damascus this year,
bringing the civil war to the heart of Assad's power.
Islamist militant groups Ahfad al-Rasoul and Ansar al-Islam
said last month said they had planted bombs in a major state
security compound in Damascus. They also claimed responsibility
for suicide car bombs earlier in October that hit a security
compound on the edge of Damascus.