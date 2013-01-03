UPDATE 2-Car bomb hits Damascus petrol station, 11 killed

* Opposition group says bomb was in booby-trapped car
* Activist says saw burnt bodies, wounded being removed
AMMAN Jan 3 At least 11 people were killed and
40 wounded when a car bomb exploded on Thursday at a petrol
station in the Syrian capital Damascus, opposition activists
said.
The petrol station was packed with people queueing for fuel
that has become increasingly scarce during the country's
21-month-long civil war, the activists said.
The bombing took place in the Barzeh al-Balad district,
whose residents include a mix of majority Sunni Muslims and
several other religious and ethnic minorities.
The semi-official al-Ikhbariya television showed footage of
10 burnt bodies and Red Crescent workers searching for victims
at the site.
The opposition Revolution leadership Council in Damascus
said the explosion was caused by a "a booby-trapped car". There
was no immediate indication of who may have been responsible.
An activist who lives in the area said he saw ambulances
loading burnt bodies and wounded people with severe burns before
he was ordered away by security forces surrounding the station.
Tow trucks removed destroyed vehicles, he added.
"The station is usually packed even when it has no fuel.
There are lots of people who sleep there overnight, waiting for
early morning fuel consignments," said the activist, who did not
want to be named.
He said brawls have increased lately at the petrol station
between militia loyal to President Bashar al-Assad and ordinary
citizens waiting for fuel, but it was not known who carried out
the attack.