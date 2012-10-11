UPDATE 1-Bomb explosion hits security area of Damascus-activists

AMMAN Oct 11 A large bomb exploded in an area
housing security and army compounds west of Umayyad Square in
central Damascus on Thursday, opposition activists said.
Islamist groups Ahfad al-Rasoul and Ansar al-Islam said in a
joint statement they planted bombs in a compound belonging to
State Security in the area.
Syrian state television said a "terrorist explosion" had
injured two people. Witnesses said soldiers in full combat gear
were deployed in the area and all roads leading to Umayyad
Square were cut.
Ansar al-Islam claimed responsibility for a bomb attack last
month on the army's Chief of Staff headquarters in Umayyad
Square, which started a large fire in the building.