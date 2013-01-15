版本:
Explosion at Syria's Aleppo university causes casualties - TV

BEIRUT Jan 15 An explosion rocked the University of Aleppo in Syria's second largest city on Tuesday, causing casualties, state television said.

The report described the explosion as a "terrorist attack."

Fighting between rebels and government forces has reached a stalemate in Aleppo and left the city divided. Rebels say they control more than half the province.

The university lies in government-controlled territory.

