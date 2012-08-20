版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Assad forces attack strategic town near Turkey -FSA

AMMAN Aug 20 President Bashar al-Assad's forces launched a helicopter-backed offensive to retake a rebel-held town between the Mediterranean and the Turkish border on Monday, killing four opposition fighters, an opposition Free Syrian Army official said.

The fighting in Qastal Maaf, a mountain town on the road from the port of Latakia to Turkey, marks the first outbreak of major fighting in the strategic forest region, 8 km (5 miles) from the border and home to some of Syria's northern air defences, Selim al-Omar said from Latakia.

