UPDATE 2-Syria allows U.N. to step up food aid

By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA Jan 16 Syria's government has authorised
the World Food Programme (WFP) to extend its reach in the
war-torn country where 2.5 million people are suffering from
hunger, the United Nations agency's chief said on Wednesday.
The WFP has only been able to feed up to 1.5 million people
in Syria each month because of the fighting and a lack of local
partners capable of delivering aid.
Its activities have been restricted because the government
stopped it developing formal relationships with many
non-governmental organisations (NGOs) working in Syria, said WFP
executive-director Ertharin Cousin.
"We have now been given that authority from the government,"
Cousin told a news briefing in Geneva.
She said President Bashar al-Assad's government, locked in
an escalating war with rebels trying to topple him, submitted a
list of 110 local aid agencies to the WFP a week ago.
"We have assessed the operational capacity of that 110 and
we have identified 44 NGOs on that list that will give us the
ability to scale up to another 1 million persons," said Cousin,
an American who has led the Rome-based agency since April 2012.
"The challenge is we have seen more attacks on our trucks in
the last two months from the opposition. We can usually talk to
them and get our food back, but it makes it more difficult to go
into these areas," she said.
Volunteers of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, WFP's main local
partner, deliver most WFP supplies but are overstretched.
The WFP aims to reach both government and
opposition-controlled areas in all of Syria's 14 provinces, but
in some places heavy fighting has restricted access, said WFP
spokeswoman Elisabeth Byrs.
The WFP is distributing wheat flour to rural families to
help them bake bread.
It is also planning to distribute much-needed fuel to
bakeries as part of its operation, said Cousin. Shortages of
fuel and flour have made bread production erratic across the
country and people often wait hours to buy loaves.