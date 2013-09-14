版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 14日 星期六 18:49 BJT

Lavrov says US-Russia deal says nothing about use of force

GENEVA, Sept 14 A U.S.-Russian deal to remove Syria's chemical weapons arsenal contains nothing about the potential use of force if Syria fails to comply, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday.

But U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said there was no pre-agreement on what action the U.N. Security Council might take if Syria fails to comply with the plan, which envisages a complete destruction of its chemical weapons by mid-2014.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐