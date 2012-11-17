Syrian coalition to name envoy to France - Hollande

PARIS Nov 17 Syria's opposition coalition is to
appoint an envoy to France, French President Francois Hollande
said after meeting the head of the Syrian National Coalition on
Saturday.
A French diplomatic source said the official would act as a
representative of the coalition, becoming ambassador once a
provisional government is established and recognised
internationally.
"There will be a Syrian ambassador in France who will be
appointed by the president of the coalition," Hollande said.
Hollande invited coalition head Mouaz Alkhatib for talks in
Paris after France became the first European power to recognise
the group as the sole representative of the Syrian people.
France is one of the harshest critics of Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad, whose military crackdown on an uprising against
his rule has killed 38,000 people according to activists and
risks sucking in neighbouring countries.