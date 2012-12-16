版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 17日 星期一 01:36 BJT

France says "end is near" for Assad

PARIS Dec 16 French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Sunday he believed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad would fall soon and that the new opposition coalition had to be supported to prevent extremists taking control.

"I think that the end is nearing for Bashar al-Assad," Fabius told RFI radio.

