UPDATE 1-US, France, UK, seek tough UN Syria resolution - France

PARIS, Sept 16 France, Britain and the United
States agreed at three-way Paris talks on Monday to seek a
"strong and robust" U.N. resolution that sets precise and
binding deadlines on removal of chemical weapons, the office of
French President Francois Hollande said.
The statement followed talks involving the foreign ministers
of the three countries and Hollande in the French capital, two
days after Russia and the United States hammered out a deal on
chemical weapons that could avert U.S. military action.
"The idea is to stick to a firm line," said an official at
Hollande's office after the talks with U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry, British Foreign Secretary William Hague and French
counterpart Laurent Fabius.
"They've agreed to seek a strong and rubust resolution that
sets precise and binding deadlines with a calendar," said the
official, who declined to be named.
Overcoming bitter differences, Kerry and Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov struck a deal in Geneva on Saturday on
removal of President Bashar al-Assad's chemical arsenal, in a
move that may avert U.S. military action.
After months in which Moscow and Washington failed to agree a
line on Syria, Kerry and Lavrov demanded Assad account for his
secret stockpile within a week and let international inspectors
eliminate all the weapons by the middle of next year.
Under the terms of the U.S.-Russian agreement, the U.N.
Security Council - on which Russia has a veto - will oversee the
process.
The agreement states that a Security Council resolution
should allow for regular assessments of Syria's behaviour and
"in the event of non-compliance ... the UN Security Council
should impose measures under Chapter VII of the UN Charter".
Chapter VII can include force but can be limited to other
kinds of sanction. When Kerry said the council "must" impose
measures under Chapter VII, Lavrov interrupted to point out that
the agreed text says only it "should" impose penalties.
The French official said the goal was to get quick agreement
on a resolution at U.N. headquarters. "We must make progress in
New York," said the official, adding that the hope was to come
up with something that could be put to a vote before the end of
this week.