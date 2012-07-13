France to send Syrian rebels communications equipment

PARIS, July 13 France will soon start supplying
communications equipment to the Syrian opposition, a foreign
ministry spokesman said on Friday.
Paris has previously said it would consider the measure so
that activists could organise better, avoid attacks and keep a
record of events for the outside world.
"Regarding communications material we are going to start
rolling it out," Foreign Ministry spokesman Bernard Valero told
reporters. "We are working on that."
Western powers are reluctant to provide arms to rebels whose
ranks include anti-Western Islamists, but the United States has
said it is already providing communications equipment.