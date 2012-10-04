UPDATE 1-France wants UN condemnation of Syrian attack on Turkey

PARIS Oct 4 France said on Thursday the United
Nations Security Council must respond quickly and firmly to
Syria in condemning the mortar attack on Turkey, which Paris
called a threat to international security.
Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said France stood by NATO
ally Turkey and that consultations were going on at the United
Nations and in Brussels on how to deal with the most serious
cross-border escalation of the 18-month-old uprising in Syria.
"I want and hope that the entire international community, in
particular through the Security Council, passes a clear and
swift message that condemns the Syrian authorities strongly,"
Fabius said in a statement.
France, one of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's biggest
critics, called on the United Nations on Sept. 25 to provide
protection to areas controlled by rebels in Syria.
"This violation of international law constitutes a serious
threat to international peace and security," Fabius said on
Thursday.
"The international community cannot accept that the Syrian
regime continues with its acts of violence inside and outside
its borders. This must be put to an end without delay."