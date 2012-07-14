版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 14日 星期六 20:12 BJT

France's Hollande: still time to avoid Syrian civil war

PARIS, July 14 French President Francois Hollande said on Saturday there was still time to find a political solution to avoid a civil war in Syria, but urged Russia to stop blocking efforts for a resolution at the United Nations Security Council.

"I told (Russian President) Vladimir Putin that the worst thing that could happen is a civil war in Syria so let's work together to find a political solution to avoid civil war. There is still time," Hollande said during an interview marking France's national day.

