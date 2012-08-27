版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 28日 星期二 00:24 BJT

France warns Syria over chemical weapons use

PARIS Aug 27 French President Francois Hollande warned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Monday that any use of the country's chemical weapons would be a legitimate justification for a military intervention.

"With our partners we remain very vigilant regarding preventing the use of chemical weapons, which for the international community would be a legitimate reason for direct intervention," Hollande said during an annual foreign policy speech to French ambassadors.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐