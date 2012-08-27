France warns Syria over chemical weapons use

Power struggle: Australian smelters grapple with electricity uncertainty
* Network reliability, price spikes undermine smelter businesses
PARIS Aug 27 French President Francois Hollande warned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Monday that any use of the country's chemical weapons would be a legitimate justification for a military intervention.
"With our partners we remain very vigilant regarding preventing the use of chemical weapons, which for the international community would be a legitimate reason for direct intervention," Hollande said during an annual foreign policy speech to French ambassadors.
* Network reliability, price spikes undermine smelter businesses
* Lyondellbasell Industries Nv - wholly-owned subsidiary priced public offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.500pct guaranteed notes due 2027
* Parker-Hannifin says on Feb 21, co priced a private offering of $700.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027 - SEC filing