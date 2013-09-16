UPDATE 1-France can reach deal with Russia on Syria UN resolution

PARIS, Sept 16 France's foreign minister said on
Monday it was confident that a deal could be reached with Russia
on a U.N. resolution over Syria's chemical weapons programme.
Laurent Fabius told RTL radio that the U.N. inspectors
report regarding an Aug. 21 chemical attack that was published
on Monday showed there was "no doubt" the Syrian government was
behind it.
The U.N. report confirmed that surface-to-surface missiles
carrying the deadly nerve agent sarin had been used, 21, but as
expected did not specify who carried out the attack.
"When we look precisely at the data, the quantities of toxic
gases used, the complexities of the mixes, the nature and the
trajectory of the launchers that leaves no doubt on the origin
of the attack," Fabius said, adding that it was damning for the
Syrian government.
Fabius earlier on Monday had called with his British and
United States counterparts for a swift U.N. resolution
committing Syria to remove its chemical weapons and forseeing
strong consequences if President Bashar al-Assad failed to
comply.
Russia introduced a note of caution, saying that calls for a
swift U.N. resolution threatening potential punishment for Syria
under Chapter VII showed a "lack of understanding" of the deal.
Fabius, who will travel to Moscow on Tuesday to meet Russian
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, said he would go there to find a
solution, but felt the Russians would not veto a resolution.
"Syria will accept a series of commitments. If these
commitments are not concretely kept to and there is no
punishment then words go into thin air," Fabius said.
"So we can talk about the phrasing, but it's clear that if
the Syrians violate the commitments they have agreed to, then
there will be penalties."