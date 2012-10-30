版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 30日 星期二 21:49 BJT

Syria state TV says "terrorists" kill Syrian air force general

BEIRUT Oct 30 Syrian state television said on Tuesday that an air force general was assassinated in a Damascus suburb, the latest in a string of attacks on high-level figures from President Bashar al-Assad's administration.

"Terrorists assassinated General Abdullah Mahmoud Al-Khalidi in Rukn al-Din," state TV said in a news flash without giving details. Rebels fighting to overthrow Assad have targeted top military and political figures. In July, a bomb killed the defence minister and Assad's brother-in-law, Assef Shawkat.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐