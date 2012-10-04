Britain's Hague warns against escalation of Turkey-Syria incident

BUDAPEST Oct 4 Turkey's military response to a Syrian mortar
attack that killed Turkish citizens was understandable, but an escalation of the
situation should be avoided, British Foreign Secretary William Hague told
Reuters on Thursday.
"The Turkish response is understandable, an outrageous act has taken place,
Turkish citizens have been killed inside Turkey by forces from another country,"
Hague said. "So we express our strong solidarity with Turkey but we don't want
to see a continuing escalation of this incident."
Hague said the Syrian government should make sure that "there is no
repetition whatever of any incident of this kind so that such tensions on border
regions with Turkey or with other neighbouring countries can be avoided."