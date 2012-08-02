版本:
Syrian forces kill 50 in Hama clashes - residents

BEIRUT Aug 2 Syrian forces killed at least 50 people, among them members of three families, during clashes with rebels in the central city of Hama, activists and residents said on Thursday.

"During the clashes the army entered the neighbourhood of Arbaeen and conducted raids, during which they killed members of three families," resident Abu Ammar told Reuters from the city.

