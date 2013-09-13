UPDATE 2-Syria attacks hospitals, denies healthcare as "weapon of war" -U.N.

* U.N. investigators document "insidious" Syrian war crimes
* Syrian govt forces bomb and occupy hospitals as "policy"
* Ambulance drivers, nurses and doctors arrested, tortured
* Some rebel groups have also attacked or misused hospitals
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Sept 13 Syrian government forces are
bombing and shelling hospitals in rebel-held areas to stop sick
and wounded people getting treatment, acts which constitute war
crimes, U.N. investigators said on Friday.
Fighters loyal to President Bashar al-Assad purposefully
denied people medical care as a "weapon of war" and had also
tortured people in their own medical centres, the independent
investigators said.
The U.N. team had details of a smaller number of incidents
when rebel forces attacked hospitals.
"The pattern of attacks indicates that government forces
deliberately targeted hospitals and medical units to gain
military advantage by depriving anti-government armed groups and
their perceived supporters of medical assistance," the report
said.
The attacks started as violence mounted in Syria's conflict
in early 2012 and were continuing, it added.
Neither Assad's forces nor rebel groups immediately
responded to the allegations.
The Syrian army has occupied hospitals, using them as bases
for snipers, tanks and soldiers, according to the report.
Ambulance drivers, nurses and doctors have been attacked,
arrested, tortured or disappeared in "insidious" violations of
international law.
"Intentionally directing attacks against hospitals and
places containing the sick and the wounded and against medical
units using the Red Cross or Red Crescent emblem is a war crime
in non-international armed conflict," the investigators said,
referring to a legal term for civil war.
Many people had bee tortured to death in a government
military hospital in Mezze, Damascus, the report added. In
another military hospital in the northwestern Homs district of
Al Waer "doctors were ordered to keep victims alive so that they
could be interrogated further", it said.
The team of 20 human rights experts, led by Brazilian Paulo
Pinheiro, was not allowed into Syria but interviewed more than
2,000 Syrian refugees, defectors, former patients and health
staff in neighbouring countries over the past two years.
It also analysed photographs, satellite images, and forensic
and medical records, to document atrocities for possible future
prosecution.
"HARROWING ACCOUNTS"
"Victims relay harrowing accounts of the wounded and sick
languishing at checkpoints unable to reach medical treatment,
coming under renewed attack in hospital and doctors providing
impartial aid being arrested and targeted," the report said.
Hospitals in Homs, Aleppo, Damascus, Deraa and the coastal
area of Latakia have come under government shelling or aerial
bombardment.
Syrian security forces occupied the National Hospital in
Deraa city - in a southern province that was the cradle of the
revolt - for two years to March 2013. Snipers on its roof fired
on sick and wounded trying to enter, the experts said.
In the north, in Aleppo, Tal Rifat public hospital was
destroyed by air strikes in April 2012 and field hospitals that
tried to provide care were attacked by fighter jets from May to
August, they added.
Field hospitals in Deraa have been under constant shelling
this year, killing doctors and patients, according to the
report. "As such attacks continue, field hospitals have
literally been driven underground, forced to operate in the
basements of houses."
Although the scale of documented abuses by rebel forces
appeared to be far smaller, there were increasing indications
some armed groups failed to respect medical personnel and
neutrality of health facilities, the report said.
The al-Qaeda affiliated al-Nusra group detained the head
doctor of a field hospital in northern Aleppo city for several
days in April 2013 after he refused to display their banner in
the hospital, it said.
The Free Syrian Army attacked the National Hospital in Deraa
in May 2013, apparently because 50 patients were believed to be
linked to the government, according to the report.