CORRECTED-Rebels down Syrian helicopter over Damascus-witnesses

(Deletes reference to Syrian TV saying helicopter was downed)

AMMAN Aug 27 Rebels shot down a Syrian army helicopter while it was bombarding the Damascus neighbourhood of Jobar, as heavy fighting broke out between rebels and troops loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in the district, witnesses said.

Syrian television said a helicopter had crashed.

