版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 27日 星期一 16:50 BJT

CORRECTED-Rebels down Syrian helicopter over Damascus-witnesses

(Deletes reference to Syrian TV saying helicopter was downed)

AMMAN Aug 27 Rebels shot down a Syrian army helicopter while it was bombarding the Damascus neighbourhood of Jobar, as heavy fighting broke out between rebels and troops loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in the district, witnesses said.

Syrian television said a helicopter had crashed.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐