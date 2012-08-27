版本:
中国
2012年 8月 27日 星期一 15:32 BJT

Rebels down Syrian helicopter over Damascus

AMMAN Aug 27 Rebels shot down a Syrian army helicopter while it was bombarding the Damascus neighbourhood of Jobar, as heavy fighting broke out between troops loyal to President Bashar al-Assad broke out in the district, witnesses said.

Syrian television said a helicopter had been downed.

