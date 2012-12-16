版本:
Hezbollah says rebels will not win in Syria

BEIRUT Dec 16 Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday the rebels in Syria cannot emerge victorious from the 21-month-long conflict.

Nasrallah, a staunch ally of President Bashar al-Assad, said: "The situation in Syria is getting more complicated (but) anyone who thinks the armed opposition can settle the situation on the ground is very very very mistaken."

Syrian rebels accuse the Shi'ite group of sending fighters to Syria to help Assad, who is trying to crush a revolt against his rule. The group denies these accusations.

