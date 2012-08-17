Former Syrian PM in Qatar to discuss toppling Assad

BEIRUT Aug 17 Former Syrian prime minister
Riyad Hijab, who defected earlier this month, is in Qatar for
talks about how to unify opposition efforts to topple President
Bashar al-Assad, his spokesman said on Friday.
Hijab, who announced his defection on Aug. 6 becoming the
most senior serving official to quit Assad's administration,
arrived on Thursday for a three-day visit, spokesman Mohamed
Atari said.
Hijab would discuss "unifying the efforts of the opposition
to accelerate the pace of the downfall of the regime," Atari
said.
Qatar is one of the Sunni-led regional states that is
supporting the predominantly Sunni uprising against Assad's
Alawite-led government. Atari did not say with whom Hijab would
meet. He said after the visit, Hijab would return to Jordan.