UPDATE 1-France urges early UN vote on tough Syria resolution

PARIS, Sept 15 French President Francois
Hollande called on Sunday for a U.N. resolution on Syria backed
by the threat of punitive action to be voted by the end of this
week.
Speaking on French prime-time television, Hollande added
that while a political and diplomatic solution to the wider
Syrian conflict was possible, the option of military strikes
must remain on the table.
Hollande called the Russia-U.S. deal this weekend on
removing Syria's chemical weapons an "important step" towards a
possible political solution to its civil war.
He said the foreign ministers of France, Britain and the
United States would already start to shape a resolution based on
the accord at talks scheduled in Paris on Monday. French Foreign
Minister Laurent Fabius is then due to discuss it with his
Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday.
"We can vote on this resolution before the end of the week,"
Hollande told France's TF1 television, noting: "It must include
the threat of sanctions - that there is some kind of sanction if
it is not applied."
Hollande defended his country's readiness to envisage
strikes against Bashar al-Assad's forces as part of an
international coalition including the United States - a prospect
that has subsided in recent days.
"We can now seriously think of a diplomatic solution, but
the military option must remain. Otherwise there is nothing to
stop Syria."
When asked whether he still wanted Assad to leave power,
Hollande said he had always favoured such an outcome and that
the Russian-U.S. accord opened the way for a wider political
settlement of the crisis in which Assad would lose power.
"The best way to get rid of him comes through this
agreement," he said.