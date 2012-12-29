Assad's forces seize Homs district from rebels - activists

* Rebels still control central districts of Homs city
* Rebel Hama offensive stalled by arms shortage -activist
* Palestinian who fought for Hamas killed in Aleppo
BEIRUT, Dec 29 Syrian government forces have
pushed rebels from a district in Homs after several days of
fierce fighting in the strategically important city, opposition
activists said on Saturday.
The army moved into Deir Ba'alba, a neighbourhood on the
northeastern edge of Homs, they said, leaving the rebels
controlling just the central neighbourhoods around the old city
and the district of Khalidiyah, immediately to the north.
Homs, in central Syria, was the scene earlier this year of
some of the heaviest fighting in the 21-month uprising against
President Bashar al-Assad which has killed at least 45,000
people, according to activist tallies.
On the junction of roads linking Assad's power base in
Damascus to the heartlands of his Alawite minority in the port
city of Tartous and Latakia province, Homs has strategic value
in his battle with the mainly Sunni Muslim rebels.
There were unconfirmed reports that dozens of fighters had
been killed in the battle for Deir Ba'alba, the director of the
British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami
Abdelrahman, said.
Rebels have been gaining ground in recent months,
particularly in the northern provinces of Aleppo and Idlib, and
launched an offensive in the central Hama province which would
extend their control south towards Homs and Damascus.
But an activist in Hama province said on Saturday that the
army had reinforced its positions in the town of Morek, which
lies on the main north-south highway linking Damascus to Aleppo,
to push back rebels who were running low on ammunition.
A rebel attack on the military base of Wadi Deif, further
north on the same highway, had also slowed as rebels struggled
to maintain supplies, the activist who used the name Ali
al-Idlibi told Reuters by Skype.
He also said Assad's forces had bombarded the provincial
town of Karnaz in Hama on Saturday, killing 10 people. Other
activists said 12 people were wounded, with no fatalities. It is
not possible to verify reports from Syria because authorities
restrict media operations in the country.
Activists also said a Palestinian fighter who had been a
prominent figure in the armed wing of the Palestinian militant
group Hamas was killed in Aleppo province on Friday.
Mohammed Qanita was killed in fighting around Aleppo airport
where he had been helping to train Arab and Muslim fighters, a
rebel said.
A Hamas source in Gaza said Qanita had left the Qassam
Brigade of Hamas and joined a jihadi group before leaving for
Syria to fight there.
The exiled leadership of Hamas was based in Damascus until
earlier this year, when officials from the Sunni Islamist
movement, which sympathises with the uprising against Assad,
quietly pulled out.