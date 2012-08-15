Turkish hostage among abducted group in Lebanon-source

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
BEIRUT Aug 15 A Turkish national is among a group of Syrian men kidnapped in by a Lebanese clan on Wednesday in retaliation for the abduction of one of their relatives by the rebel Free Syrian Army, a diplomat in Beirut said.
Members of the Meqdad clan earlier warned that citizens of Turkey, Qatar and Saudi Arabia could be under threat. All three countries have thrown their weight behind the revolt in Syria.
The Turkish hostage was not a Turkish embassy official, the diplomat said, and negotiations were under way to try to secure his release.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.