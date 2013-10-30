INSIGHT-Starvation in Syria: a war tactic

* Food, medicine, people blocked from areas of Syria
* One million Syrians trapped in areas where aid is stalled
- UN
* Residents of besieged town eating leaves and grass
* Doctors say children dying of malnutrition
* Evacuees of besieged town fired on - state media
DAMASCUS, Oct 30 One Syrian security official
called it the "Starvation Until Submission Campaign", blocking
food and medicine from entering and people from leaving besieged
areas of Syria.
Forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad have used partial
sieges to root out rebel forces from residential areas during
the civil war. But a recent tightening of blockades around areas
near the capital is causing starvation and death, residents and
medical staff say.
At an army checkpoint that separates government-held central
Damascus from eastern suburban towns earlier this month, a thin,
teenage boy on a bicycle circled a soldier and begged to be
allowed to take a bag of pita bread, a staple food, into the
eastern suburbs. The soldier refused but the boy kept begging
for "just one loaf".
The soldier finally shouted: "I'm telling you, not a single
morsel is allowed in there. I don't make the rules. There are
those bigger than me and you who make the rules and they're
watching us right now. So go back home." The soldier, visibly
upset, exhaled quietly and deeply when the boy slipped out of
sight.
The incident illustrates how blockades are being used as a
weapon in a war that grew out of pro-democracy protests in the
summer of 2011, increasing an already grave humanitarian crisis.
Blockades are employed mostly by the government but also on a
smaller scale by the armed opposition.
Food and medicine, which could be used by the warring
parties, are rarely allowed to enter besieged areas and the
movement of civilians in and out is restricted.
Over one million Syrians are trapped in areas where aid
deliveries have stalled, the United Nations says.
The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
said in a report last month that half of those people are in
rural Damascus and around 310,000 people more trapped in Homs
province in central Syria.
EID BLOCKADE
At a checkpoint in central Damascus, a state security
official, known as Abu Haidar, was heard to say "we like to call
it our Starvation Until Submission Campaign". It's a phrase used
increasingly by Assad's supporters in the capital.
The Syrian government has not commented on accusations it is
using hunger as a weapon of war. It says that residents have
been taken "hostage by terrorists". Aid workers say they are
denied access. Both sides use checkpoints to mark territory and
prevent the movement of enemy fighters and supporters.
Rebel-held towns to the east, south and west of Damascus are
under partial or total siege and Abu Haidar said that the army
had begun to block off the towns of Qudsayya and Hameh, a 15
minute drive north from central Damascus onto the Qasioun
mountain range.
Residents of these two towns said that earlier this month,
on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, many were
forbidden from leaving to visit family elsewhere.
Chances of success in getting past the checkpoints depend on
your identity card - public sector workers and school children
are sometimes allowed through. Parents are told to stay behind.
Some people were allowed to leave on foot and residents
reported a small exodus of civilians who feared that artillery
bombardment would follow the siege, as it has in other areas
where rebels have positioned themselves.
The main checkpoint forbids most cars from entering or
leaving the two towns, forcing people to get out of their
vehicles, walk down the highway for 20 minutes and use public
transport on the other side.
Soldiers conduct vehicle and body searches to prevent
"smuggling" of bread, baby milk and medicine into the besieged
area - jailing offences. The checks create long queues of
residents trying to return home, sometimes forcing them to wait
for hours.
All traffic is prevented from entering Hameh, a mostly Sunni
Muslim town where many residents support the rebellion. There is
some movement into Qudsayya, a more religiously mixed area that
is home to tens of thousands of displaced Syrians from other
parts of the country.
NO BREAD
During a two-day visit by this journalist last month to the
eastern towns, resourceful locals made do with what they had.
They gathered fruit and vegetables from the few orchards
they could still access without risking government sniper fire
and shelling. Those with cash paid smugglers to bring in bags of
flour and other foodstuffs or medicine.
But nowhere in town was pita bread available. Local doctors
said they regularly treat patients for water-borne diseases and
that aerial bombardment has damaged the infrastructure,
contaminating the water with sewage.
Doctors said that they were observing symptoms of
malnutrition such as dehydration, severe weight loss, diarrhoea
and bloated stomachs.
International have little access to areas hit by violence.
Groups like Save the Children are warning of a potential crisis.
The agency released a report last month saying that parts of
Homs, Aleppo, Idlib and Damascus have been encircled by violence
or deliberately besieged.
In a separate development, the World Health Organisation
confirmed an outbreak of polio among young children in northeast
Syria on Tuesday - a consequence of falling vaccination rates in
wartime.
The situation is acute for people living in Mouadamiya, on
the southwestern outskirts of the capital Damascus, which has
been under siege for a year and suffered from chemical weapons
strikes and continuous bombardment.
Unlike East Ghouta, which also endured chemical attacks but
is sometimes accessible, Mouadamiya is completely surrounded by
the military.
The opposition says 12,000 people face starvation and death
in Mouadamiya. About 90 percent of Mouadamiya has been destroyed
and few doctors remain, it says.
This month, according to residents who live there reached by
Skype, government aerial bombardment hit one of two remaining
mains pipelines that deliver drinking water throughout
Mouadamiya, further contaminating the local water supply.
Residents say that smugglers used to be able to throw bags
packed with baby milk and medicine from moving cars into the
town while driving along a nearby highway. But in July, the road
became an active frontline between the army and rebels.
"No one can smuggle anything to us anymore," said resident
and activist Qusai Zakarya. He said that many smugglers along
the highway have been killed by government snipers. "Now, only
shelling and bullets enter Mouadamiya, and only the souls of the
departed can leave."
DYING OF HUNGER
For months, international pressure has been mounting on
Syrian authorities to open humanitarian corridors to deliver aid
to the besieged civilians.
Under international law, siege is not specifically
prohibited. However deliberate starvation in a conflict is
widely held to be a war crime and the law of armed conflict
requires all sides to allow free access of humanitarian relief
for civilians in need.
Although Syria is not party to the International Criminal
Court - which can prosecute war crimes - the United Nations
Security Council has the power to refer cases.
Three Security Council resolutions condemning Assad have
been vetoed by permanent member Russia, one of his strongest
allies, and China, making a referral unlikely.
Earlier this month, 3,000 women and children were evacuated
from Mouadamiya, the United Nations said. But their suffering
and starvation may continue as many have sought shelter in an
abandoned school on the outskirts of Qudsayya, where the siege
is starting.
On Tuesday, 1,800 residents were evacuated from the town, a
source from the Ministry for Social Affairs said. State media
said they were fired on by "terrorists."
Hunger has become so endemic that locals say they eat leaves
and grass.
Fatima, who fled Mouadamiya just before the siege last year
along with her husband and their five children to central
Damascus, said one of her relatives died in Mouadamiya in August
from starvation. He was three years old.
Local doctors sent Reuters videos showing six cases of death
from malnutrition. Most of the victims were children.
Activist Zakarya said that this month alone, he knows of 11
women and children who died of starvation, including 7-year-old
Dua al Sheikh, who was her parents' only daughter.
He said that after months of eating the rice, barley and
bulgur wheat in stock, families are now down to little more than
olives and olive oil for three meals a day.
"We sometimes roll a bunch of grape leaves together and
sprinkle it with salt and pepper and eat it pretending it's
yabraa," said Zakarya, referring to a popular Syrian dish of
grape leaves stuffed with rice and ground lamb or beef.
Civilians in besieged areas say farmers are targeted as they
try to harvest their crop in an open field. They tell also of
government shelling that purposely sets entire crop fields
ablaze, around Damascus and in Homs province.
In Mouadamiya, people have been planting rocket plants in
small patches of earth between buildings so as to avoid any open
fields.
And Zakarya says "we use grass sometimes as a salad, with
olives and olive oil."