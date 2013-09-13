SNAPSHOT-Syria crisis at 1:55 p.m. ET/1755 GMT

Sept 13 Here is a snapshot of Reuters news about the crisis in Syria:

HEADLINES:

* Russia and the United States agreed to a new push to negotiate an end to Syria's civil war as they discussed a plan to destroy President Bashar al-Assad's chemical weapons in order to avert U.S. air strikes.

* U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met to work on Moscow's disarmament proposal; Washington remains sceptical and Kerry has said U.S. military action is still possible to punish Assad for a poison gas attack in rebel territory last month.

* A report by U.N. chemical weapons experts will likely confirm that poison gas was used in an Aug. 21 attack on Damascus suburbs that killed hundreds of people, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said.

* Al Qaeda-linked rebels in Syria have declared an offensive against two other insurgent factions, underlining growing turmoil and infighting in the 2-1/2-year-old conflict.

* The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said on Friday that Syria's deputy foreign minister had contacted it with a request for technical assistance.

* Syrian government forces have deliberately targeted hospitals, attacked field hospitals with fighter jets and prevented the sick and wounded from receiving medical care, U.N. war crimes investigators say.

* Syria became a full member of the global anti-chemical weapons treaty on Thursday, the country's U.N. envoy said, a move that the Syrian government had promised as part of a Russian plan to avoid U.S. air strikes.

QUOTES:

"We are committed to trying to work together, beginning with this initiative on the chemical weapons, in hopes that those efforts could pay off and bring peace and stability to a war-torn part of the world." - U.S. Secretary of State Kerry

"Legally speaking, Syria has become, starting today, a full member of the (chemical weapons) convention." - Syrian U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja'afar

"I believe that the report will be an overwhelming, overwhelming report that chemical weapons (were) used even though I cannot publicly say at this time before I receive this report." - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon

MARKETS:

* U.S. Treasury yields fell after weak U.S. data on retail sales and consumer sentiment, while oil fell and gold was headed for its worst week in two months as concerns eased about a potential strike against Syria.

U.S. stocks edged higher, with the S&P 500 set to post its largest weekly gain in two months.

EVENTS:

* U.S. Secretary of State Kerry, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and U.N.-Arab League envoy Lakhdar Brahimi hold talks in Geneva.