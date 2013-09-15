Syria crisis at 01:37 p.m. ET/1737 GMT

Sept 15 Here is a snapshot of Reuters news about
the crisis in Syria:
HEADLINES:
* Syria's government hailed as a "victory" a
Russian-brokered deal that has averted U.S. strikes, while
President Barack Obama defended a chemical weapons pact that the
rebels fear has bolstered their enemy in the civil war.
* Responding to concerns, notably in Israel, that a display
of American weakness toward Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
could encourage his Iranian backers to develop nuclear weapons,
Obama said Tehran's nuclear program was a "far larger issue" for
him than Assad's toxins.
* U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, visiting Israel,
responded to widespread doubts about the feasibility of the "the
most far-reaching chemical weapons removal ever" by insisting
the plan could work.
* The United States and Russia agreed on a proposal to
eliminate Syria's chemical weapons arsenal, averting the
possibility of immediate U.S. military action against Assad's
government. Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
announced the agreement after nearly three days of talks in
Geneva.
* Obama welcomed a U.S.-Russian accord on aimed at getting
control of Syrian chemical weapons and warned that if diplomacy
fails, the United States remains prepared to act.
* The deal over Syria's chemical weapons will afford Assad
months to "delay and deceive" while more die in that country's
war, said Republican senators John McCain and Lindsay Graham.
* A report by U.N. chemical weapons experts will likely
confirm that poison gas was used in an Aug. 21 attack on
Damascus suburbs that killed hundreds of people, U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said. The report was expected to
be presented to Ban over the weekend, diplomats said.
QUOTES:
" They shouldn't draw a lesson, that we haven't struck, to
think we won't strike Iran," Obama told ABC television,
disclosing he had exchanged letters with Iran's new president.
"On the other hand, what they should draw from this lesson is
that there is the potential of resolving these issues
diplomatically."
"We cannot have hollow words in the conduct of international
affairs, because that affects all other issues, whether Iran or
North Korea or others," Kerry said after talks in Israel Israeli
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"There's no diminution of options." - Kerry
"There (is) nothing said about the use of force and not about
any automatic sanctions." - Lavrov.
"Let the Kerry-Lavrov plan go to hell. We reject it and we
will not protect the inspectors or let them enter Syria." -
Qassim Saadeddine, an official of the opposition Syrian Supreme
Military Council.
EVENTS:
U.N. experts studying chemical weapons use in Syria were
expected to present their findings this weekend to
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.