WRAPUP 1-Syria envoy in capital as Assad forces pound rebels

* Peace envoy Lakhdar Brahimi to meet President Assad
* Rebel fighters pulled out of southern Damascus suburb
* Al Qaeda leader calls on Muslims to support rebels
By Erika Solomon
BEIRUT, Sept 13 International peace envoy
Lakhdar Brahimi arrived in Syria's capital on Thursday as state
forces pounded its eastern outskirts to flush out rebels trying
to retain a foothold in Damascus.
Brahimi's mission is a challenging one as neither side in
the rebellion against President Bashar al-Assad seems ready to
put down arms. Nor does Brahimi enjoy the necessary support from
divided world and Middle East powers.
Opposition activists reported a fighter jet flying overhead
and helicopter gunships firing down on suburbs that have housed
insurgents struggling to topple Assad after the ouster of four
other Arab autocrats in popular revolts over the past 18 months.
"There is a fresh campaign on the eastern parts of
Damascus," said an activist, speaking on Skype from the capital.
"Helicopters are roaming the skies and right now they are firing
on Zamalka district."
The 17-month-old conflict is escalating, with more than
27,000 dead, and has engulfed many areas around the seat of
government, once believed impregnable to Assad's opponents.
His forces appear to be trying to keep opposition fighters
out of the heart of Damascus by bombarding rebel-infiltrated
outskirts with tanks, artillery, and helicopters.
Brahimi, a veteran Algerian diplomat who replaced former
U.N. Secretary General Kofi Annan as head of a struggling
international peace mission on Syria, was expected to meet
opposition figures and government officials, including Assad.
"There is a crisis, no one denies it," he said on arrival in
the Syrian capital. "We hope to contribute to (ending the
violence) during the days and weeks ahead."
But his mission suffers from the fact that Western powers,
as well as Gulf Arab states, are backing the opposition, while
Russia, Iran and China are supporting Assad's government. The
result has been deadlock in the U.N. Security Council as the
death toll climbs and the refugee count soars to over 200,000.
BLACKENED, BOMBARDED DISTRICT
In Damascus, residents said the Free Syrian Army, a loose
assortment of rebel forces, appeared to have pulled out of the
southern neighbourhood of Tadamon. Troops were deployed across
the district, according to a witness visiting the area.
Tadamon, which has seen heavy shelling and clashes in recent
weeks, was partially destroyed. House after house stood in
ruins, crumbling from bombardment or blackened by fire.
"Any house that had any link to the Free Syrian Army has
been destroyed," one resident said.
Residents returned to Tadamon to survey the damage, some of
them hoping to retrieve family possessions. "I have come to take
some of my goods," said a man on Daoul Street, looking at his
partially destroyed house.
Distant explosions shook the district but there was no
fighting in Tadamon itself on Thursday. Residents say they had
been warned by the army that if they let rebels back in,
soldiers would return to destroy the remaining houses.
"We haven't seen the Free Army since yesterday," said
another resident.
In other parts of the capital, the violence is also taking a
sectarian turn, reflecting the dangers of a conflict that is
descending into outright civil war.
Some activists said rebels battled a pro-Assad militia near
a Shi'ite Muslim shrine on the fringes of Damascus. The violence
watchdog Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least three
were killed and 16 wounded, some in critical condition.
"PEOPLE ARE FIGHTING THEMSELVES"
Thursday's clashes about 1 km from the Sayyeda Zainab
shrine, a pilgrimage spot for Shi'ites from across the region,
seemed to pit men from a local Shi'ite vigilante group against
rebels drawn mostly from Syria's Sunni Muslim majority.
One activist, who requested anonymity, said pro-Assad
vigilante groups, called "Popular Committees", are mostly
constructed along sectarian lines by minority groups.
Some minorities fear the revolt is being taken over by Sunni
Islamists who would marginalise them in a future state. Assad
and his inner circle are members of the minority Alawite sect,
an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam.
"The people of Damascus have started fighting themselves.
The regime has been trying to incite minority sects through fear
and has given some of them arms," said the anonymous activist.
The conflict in Syria has taken on regional sectarian
dimensions, with Sunni Arab powers in the Gulf smuggling cash
and weapons to the rebels as Shi'ite rival Iran supports Assad.
The uprising has drawn a trickle of Sunni militant fighters
from abroad, some of them with links to the global network Al
Qaeda. The uncertainty of who they may be backing has made
Western powers hesitant to intervene militarily.
In a recent audio recording posted on the Internet, Al Qaeda
leader Ayman al-Zawahiri called on Muslims to support the Syrian
rebels, saying it was a way to confront neighbouring Israel.
"Supporting jihad in Syria to establish a Muslim state is a
basic step towards Jerusalem," he said. "And thus America is
giving the secular Baathist regime one chance after another for
fear that a government is established in Syria that would
threaten Israel."