版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 22日 星期六 23:08 BJT

FSA says leaders move from Turkey to rebel-controlled Syria

BEIRUT, Sept 22 The Free Syrian Army (FSA) has moved its leadership from Turkey to an area of Syria controlled by rebels, FSA Commander-in-Chief Colonel Riad al-Asaad said in a video statement on Saturday.

The FSA has been based in Turkey for more than a year as its fighters have struggled to battle forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad. While rebels now control swathes of Syria, they face aerial and artillery attack from Assad's forces.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐