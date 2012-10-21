Assad tells Syria envoy arms flows to rebels must stop

* Bomb blast in Damascus as Assad meets mediator
* Assad says curbing arms central to any initiative
* Brahimi says opposition would respond to govt ceasefire
By Marwan Makdesi
DAMASCUS, Oct 21 A car bomb killed 13 people in
central Damascus on Sunday as President Bashar al-Assad told an
international mediator seeking a truce in Syria's civil war that
the key to any political solution was to stop arming rebels.
The bomb exploded outside a police station in the mainly
Christian central Bab Touma district of the capital while Assad
held talks with United Nations-Arab League envoy Lakhdar
Brahimi, who is pushing for a temporary ceasefire to mark the
Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha.
State news agency SANA said the president said Syria
supported "any sincere effort to find a political solution to
the crisis, based on respect for Syrian sovereignty and
rejecting foreign intervention."
Any proposal "must be centred around the principle of
halting the terrorism and ... commitment by the countries
involved in supporting, arming and harbouring the terrorists in
Syria to stop these actions", SANA quoted Assad as saying.
Syrian authorities blame neighbouring Turkey in particular
for the bloodshed because it has sheltered mainly Sunni Muslim
rebels fighting to overthrow Assad, from Syria's Alawite
minority which is an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam. Gulf Sunni
powers Saudi Arabia and Qatar also support arming the rebels.
Syria's conflict, which started with peaceful protests for
reform, has escalated into a civil war marked by heavy use of
artillery and air power by Assad's forces and regular bombings
against symbols of his authority in Syria's main cities.
The Interior Ministry said the Bab Touma bomb, on the edge
of the old city of Damascus, killed 13 people. Security forces
cut off access to the area. Television pictures showed shattered
glass on the road and several burnt out cars.
HOPING FOR CALM
Speaking after his meeting with Assad, Brahimi gave few
details of the talks but reiterated his call for a pause in the
violence, which activists say has killed more than 30,000 people
since the uprising against Assad erupted in March last year.
"Everyone can start this (ceasefire) when they want, today
or tomorrow for example, for the period of the Eid and beyond,"
he told reporters at a Damascus hotel. Eid al-Adha begins at
dusk on Thursday, lasting for three or four days.
Brahimi said he had contacted opposition figures inside and
outside Syria, including rebel fighters, as well as officials in
neighbouring countries, some of which support the insurgency.
"They answered that they would respond positively to a
(ceasefire) initiative from the government," he said. "We hope
this Eid in Syria will be calm, even if it is not a happy Eid."
He added: "If we do find that this calm continued through
the Eid, we will try to build on it. If that does not happen, we
will try nevertheless and work to open the path to hope for the
Syrian people."
Turkey has called for all sides to observe Brahimi's truce.
Iran, one of Assad's major backers, has also supported the call
but said the main problem in Syria was foreign interference,
such as arming the rebels.
The United States, which has been a vocal critic of Assad
but has little apparent influence on the ground, threw its
weight behind the ceasefire call on Friday.
A previous ceasefire in April collapsed after just a few
days, with each side blaming the other. Mediator Kofi Annan
resigned his post in frustration a few months later.
The violence has spread across Syria's frontiers. Assad's
forces exchanged cross-border artillery fire with Turkey several
times this month and on Friday a huge car bomb in Beirut killed
a top intelligence official whose investigations had implicated
Syria in trying to stoke violence on Lebanese soil.
Syria's Information Minister Omran Zoabi told reporters on
Friday: "We condemn this terrorist explosion and all these
explosions wherever they happen. Nothing justifies them."