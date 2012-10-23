WRAPUP 1-Rebels battle Assad's forces for gateway to north Syria

* Rebels aim to cut off Aleppo and north Syria
* Fierce fighting for control of north-south highway
* Two-week battle highlights strategic value of base
* Shell from Syria hits Turkish health centre -CNN Turk
By Mariam Karouny
BEIRUT, Oct 23 Syrian rebels are battling to
seize an army base close to the main north-south highway and say
its capture would be a big step towards creating a "safe zone"
allowing them to focus on Bashar al-Assad's southern
strongholds.
For two weeks they have surrounded and attacked Wadi
al-Deif, east of the town of Maarat al-Numan. They say the
ferocity of counter-attacks by government forces shows how
important holding the base is to the president's military
strategy.
Assad is fighting an insurgency that grew out of protests 19
months ago and has escalated into a civil war in which 30,000
people have been killed. His overstretched army has lost swathes
of territory and relies on air power to keep rebels at bay.
If Wadi al-Daif fell to rebels, who already control northern
border crossings to Turkey, Assad would be dependent on a single
land route - from the Mediterranean port of Latakia - to supply
his forces fighting to win back Aleppo, Syria's biggest city.
"The battle started 11 days ago. At first we sent small
groups to liberate (the base) and we were surprised by the
resistance the regime forces showed," said Lieutenant-Colonel
Khaled Hmood, a former army officer who defected to fight Assad.
"The regime is fighting fiercely. It seems that it doesn't
care if it loses thousands of troops in order to keep its
control over the compound."
Maarat al-Numan has already fallen to Assad's opponents,
effectively cutting the Aleppo highway. But without control of
the nearby military base, their hold over the road is tenuous.
Hmood said he believed around 400 soldiers were defending
Wadi al-Deif - a group of barracks barely 500 metres (yards)
from the Damascus-Aleppo road and backed by air power that Assad
has deployed against rebels and Maarat al-Numan residents.
The base may also be an important fuel depot, holding at
least five million litres of kerosene in five underground
bunkers, according to Hmood..
"The regime is bombarding Maarat al-Numan and the villages
to pressure us to end the siege," he said. "By bombarding our
families they want to force us to pull back."
Anti-Assad activists say 40 civilians were killed in air
strikes on the town last Thursday in one of the most intense air
offensives of the Syrian conflict.
ARMY REPULSED
The army has resorted to supplying Wadi al-Deif by air,
dropping bread and other food supplies from helicopters.
But its efforts to send military reinforcements have been
repulsed by the besieging rebels. The last attempt on Sunday
ended when four tanks were destroyed and the remnants of an army
column had to pull back. "We have noticed that the best strategy
is to hit its supply line. We have been harming the regime a lot
by hitting the reinforcements it is sending."
Hmood said that if rebels could take the base and secure the
highway, they could intensify efforts to cut Assad's second main
supply line to the north - the road from Latakia to Aleppo that
passes through the town of Jisr al-Shughour.
"If we liberate these barracks we will be able to protect
our backs and move on to Jisr al-Shughour from which we can
block supplies and reinforcement coming form Latakia," he said.
"This will give us a de-facto free zone ... The north will
be liberated and will be our enforced free zone, and the battle
will be in the south of the country."
The rebels still face challenges to take the base. Although
they have acquired increasingly deadly arms, including artillery
and anti-aircraft weapons, they have regularly complained that
they have only limited supplies to keep up the fight.
There have been bouts of heavy fighting along the border
with Turkey with some rounds of heavy weapons fire crashing on
Turkish territory, prompting Ankara to beef up its military
presence and return fire.
On Tuesday an anti-aircraft shell fired from Syria hit a
health centre in the Reyhanli district of Turkey's Hatay
province but there were no reports of injuries, CNN Turk
television said.
Tension between the two formerly allied states has soared
since Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan broke with Assad
last year over his violent crackdown on popular protests.
The sporadic skirmishes along the border have heightened
concern that Syria's civil war could drag in regional powers.
International mediator Lakhdar Brahimi, who ended a four-day
visit to Damascus on Tuesday, has pushed for a ceasefire to mark
the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha, which starts on Friday,
hoping for a respite from daily death tolls of around 150.
But he did not win a public commitment to a truce in his
talks with Assad, and the rebels say there is little point to a
ceasefire that cannot be monitored or enforced.
Assad granted a limited amnesty for crimes committed up
until Tuesday, excluding those involved in weapons smuggling.