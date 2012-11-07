WRAPUP 2-Syrian rebels fire at, miss Assad's palace

* Shells hit Alawite district
* Car bombs target Alawite, Sunni areas of city
* Opposition groups vote for new leader in unity push
By Khaled Yacoub Oweis and Mohammed Abbas
AMMAN, Nov 7 Syrian rebels fired mortars at
President Bashar al-Assad's palace in Damascus on Wednesday but
missed, in an attack underlining the growing boldness of forces
fighting to end his family's 42 years in power.
Residents told Reuters the heavy-calibre shells hit a
neighbouring residential district that is home to members of
Assad's Alawite sect. State-run media said at least three people
were killed and seven wounded in what it described as a
"terrorist attack".
Syria's war, which has already spilled into neighbouring
Lebanon and threatened to spread instability in the Middle East,
poses one of the greatest foreign policy challenges for U.S.
President Barack Obama as he starts his second term.
Fighters in the mainly Sunni Muslim opposition have stepped
up attacks in the capital this week, setting off at least two
bombs in areas populated by Alawites and assassinating two
figures seen as close to the Assad administration.
The violence highlighted the sectarian dimension of a civil
war that is deepening the rift between Sunni and Shi'ite Muslims
in the region - Assad's Alawite sect is an offshoot of Shi'ite
Islam.
An Islamist rebel unit said it targeted but missed the
palace, a compound which sits on a hill overlooking the city
that is mainly used for official functions. It was impossible to
verify whether Assad was staying there at the time. He has
several residences across the city.
"This operation came in response to the massacres committed
in our beloved city," the Lions of Islam rebel group said in a
statement. They said they also attacked a military airport and
an intelligence facility in the capital, but there was no
independent confirmation of those reports.
State television said a judge, Abad Nadwa, was killed on
Wednesday by a bomb placed under his car.
Wednesday's attempted mortar strike on Assad's palace drew
comparisons with a bomb attack in a highly guarded district of
Damascus in July that killed four of the president's top
lieutenants.
International and regional rivalries have complicated
efforts to mediate any resolution to the conflict - Russia and
China have vetoed three U.N. Security Council resolutions that
would have put Assad under pressure.
The United States and other Western powers have also grown
increasingly frustrated by divisions and in-fighting between
Syrian opposition groups.
In a new push for unity, the main Syrian overseas opposition
group the Syrian National Council (SNC) is meeting in Qatar on
Wednesday to elect a new leader and executive committee.
A day later the SNC and other groups will meet to form a new
50-member civilian group that will later choose a temporary
government for Syria and coordinate with the revolt's military
wing.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said last week it
was time to move beyond the SNC and bring in those "in the front
lines fighting and dying" - a sign of U.S. impatience with a
group that has long urged international intervention in Syria.
TIT-FOR-TAT STRIKES
Smoke was seen rising from Mezze 86, the mainly Alawite area
where the mortars fired at Assad's palace appeared to have
landed.
"Ambulances are heading to the area and the shabbiha
(pro-Assad militiamen) are firing automatic rifles madly in the
air," said a housewife who asked not to be named.
A car bomb blast killed at least 11 people in the same
district on Monday. Islamists, who are taking on an ever more
prominent role in the war, also claimed responsibility for that
attack.
State media said 10 more people were killed in a bombing on
Tuesday in Hai al-Wuroud - another district that is home to many
Alawites.
In what appeared to be a tit-for-tat response to those
attacks, a car bomb went off on Tuesday in a working class Sunni
area of the city that is a base for the rebel forces.
Air strikes and artillery barrages unleashed by the Syrian
military in the last few weeks have wrecked whole districts of
the capital, as well as parts of towns and cities elsewhere.
Yet, for all their firepower, Assad's forces seem no closer
to crushing their lightly armed opponents, who in turn have so
far proved unable to topple the Syrian leader.
The Syrian Network for Human Rights, an opposition
monitoring group, said Assad's forces killed 154 people across
Syria on Tuesday, mostly civilians in aerial and ground
bombardment on Damascus and its suburbs, and the northern
provinces of Aleppo and Idlib.
Lakhdar Brahimi, the joint U.N., Arab League envoy to Syria,
said this week Syria could face the fate of Somalia, becoming a
collapsed state where warlords and militias rule. The Syria war
has killed about 32,000 people and left many parts of the
country in ruins.
CAMERON WANTS ASSAD TO FACE JUSTICE
British Prime Minister David Cameron, who in the past
suggested offering Assad immunity from prosecution as a way of
persuading him to leave power, said on Wednesday the president
would have to face justice.
"I would like to see President Assad face full international
justice for the appalling crimes he has meted out on his
people," Cameron said on a visit to Zaatari, a camp housing
about 30,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan.
"I am standing with the Syrian border just behind me and
every night 500 refugees are fleeing the most appalling
persecution and bloodshed to come to safety and frankly what we
have done so far is not working," he added.
The United Nations has put Syria's government on a "list of
shame" of countries that abuse children, saying Assad loyalists
have killed, maimed, tortured and detained children as young as
nine.
Leila Zerrougui, special representative of the
Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, told Reuters
on Tuesday the body was also investigating the opposition.