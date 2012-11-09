WRAPUP 3-Thousands flee Syria in exodus, millions more need aid

* Refugee flight follows rebel offensive on border town
* Opposition group elects new leader
* Opposition pressed to form new body to lead after Assad
* Four million will need help inside Syria - U.N.
By Jonathon Burch and Rania El Gamal
ANKARA/DOHA, Nov 9 Thousands of Syrians fled
their country on Friday in one of the biggest refugee exoduses
of the 20-month civil war after rebels seized a border town, and
the United Nations warned that millions more still in Syria will
need help as winter sets in.
In Qatar, the main opposition group outside Syria elected a
new leader. However, it will start talks on Saturday with other
factions, including representatives of rebels fighting President
Bashar al-Assad's forces, on forming a wider body that hopes to
gain international recognition as a government-in-waiting.
The U.N. said 11,000 refugees had fled in 24 hours, mostly
to Turkey. The influx caused alarm in Ankara, which is worried
about its ability to cope with such large numbers and has pushed
hard, so far without success, for a buffer zone to be set up
inside Syria where refugees could be housed.
Rebels overran the frontier town of Ras al-Ain late on
Thursday, continuing a drive that has already seen them push
Assad's troops from much of the north and seize several crossing
points, a rebel commander and opposition sources said.
"The crossing is important because it opens another line to
Turkey, where we can send the wounded and get supplies," said
Khaled al-Walid, a commander in the Raqqa rebel division.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based group
that compiles opposition activist reports, said at least 20
members of the Syrian security forces were killed when rebel
fighters attacked a security headquarters in Ras al-Ain.
Thousands of residents poured out of the Arab and Kurd town,
in the northeastern oil-producing province of Hasaka, 600 km
(375 miles) from Damascus.
The Syrian National Council, the main opposition body
outside the country, elected veteran activist George Sabra as
its new head in Doha on Friday.
Sabra, a Christian, takes over a body that is under heavy
criticism from international allies for being ineffective in the
fight against Assad and for being riven by personal disputes.
Sabra appealed for arms to fight Assad's forces. "We need
only one thing to support our right to survive and to protect
ourselves: we need weapons, we need weapons," he told reporters.
Qatar, the United States and other powers are pressing the
fractious Syrian opposition groups to come together and the SNC
has agreed to open unity talks, although it fears its influence
will be diluted in any new body.
Western countries and Syria's neighbours fear that hardline
Islamist groups close to al Qaeda are growing in influence among
rebels on the ground in Syria.
An outline agreement could see the SNC and other opposition
figures agree on a 60-member political assembly, mirroring the
Transitional National Council in Libya, which united opposition
to Muammar Gaddafi last year and took power when he fell.
In Geneva, a senior U.N. official highlighted the plight of
Syrians still in the country. An estimated four million people
would need humanitarian aid by early next year when the country
is in the grip of winter, up from 2.5 million now, said John
Ging, director of operations at the U.N. Office for the
Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
"Every day our humanitarian colleagues on the ground are
engaging with people who are ever more desperate, ever more
fearful for their lives and for the lives of their families
because of this conflict," Ging told a news conference. "Since
this crisis has begun we have not been able to keep pace with
the increasing need."
The latest flight of refugees raised the total recorded by
the U.N. to over 408,000 in Turkey, Lebanon, Iraq and North
Africa.
TURKEY HITS OUT
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan hit out at world
powers on the U.N. Security Council over their inaction.
"It is very strange. There are currently atrocities being
committed in Syria and these atrocities are being directed by a
state leader," he said. "How far will this go? When will the
permanent members of the Security Council take responsibility?"
Turkey has responded in kind to mortar shells hitting its
soil from fighting in Syria and is discussing with NATO allies
whether to deploy Patriot air defence missiles on the border.
The Turkish state-run Anatolian news agency reported that 26
Syrian military officers had also arrived in Turkey with their
families overnight in what it called the biggest mass desertion
of senior soldiers from Assad's forces in months.
Advancing rebels fired mortars at the presidential palace in
Damascus this week. Residents in the capital said security was
being beefed up there. Assad told Russia Today television on
Thursday he would "live and die in Syria", echoing words of
other Arab leaders before they lost power last year.
In the last three months, the mainly Sunni Muslim Arab
rebels have captured outposts on the Turkish border, moving
towards the northeastern heartland of Syria's one million Kurds,
many of whom have tried to stay clear of
violence.
The Kurdish Council, a coalition of Kurdish parties opposed
to Assad, called on rebels to pull their fighters out of Ras
al-Ain, saying the clashes and fear of Syrian bombardment had
prompted most of its 50,000 residents to flee.